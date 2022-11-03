Otto Addo meets FC Nordsjaelland striker Ernest Nuamah

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, met with young attacker Ernest Nuamah in Denmanrk.

Otto Addo paid a visit to the Danish team as part of his player monitoring efforts before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20.



Ernest Nuamah recently received the Young Player of The Month month award in Denmark's top flight for September.



The talented youngster before receiving the award scored for FC Nordsjaelland in their victory against Randers FC.



Just one minute into the first half, Ghanaian attacker Ernest Nuamah was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he scored to give FC Nordsjaelland the lead.

Nuamah has scored five goals and assisted two in 14 games this season in Denmark's top flight.



FC Nordsjaelland is currently first in the league with 31 points after 15 games. The Tigers will play Midtjylland away in their next Superliga game.



Ernest Nuamah who wears number 37 joined FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream