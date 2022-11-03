0
Menu
Sports

Otto Addo meets FC Nordsjaelland striker Ernest Nuamah

Otto Addo 98765456 Otto Addo

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, met with young attacker Ernest Nuamah in Denmanrk.

Otto Addo paid a visit to the Danish team as part of his player monitoring efforts before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on November 20.

Ernest Nuamah recently received the Young Player of The Month month award in Denmark's top flight for September.

The talented youngster before receiving the award scored for FC Nordsjaelland in their victory against Randers FC.

Just one minute into the first half, Ghanaian attacker Ernest Nuamah was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he scored to give FC Nordsjaelland the lead.

Nuamah has scored five goals and assisted two in 14 games this season in Denmark's top flight.

FC Nordsjaelland is currently first in the league with 31 points after 15 games. The Tigers will play Midtjylland away in their next Superliga game.

Ernest Nuamah who wears number 37 joined FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson