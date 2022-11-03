13
Otto Addo meets Michael Essien in Denmark



Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has reunited with former Ghana teammate Michael Essien following his visit to Denmark.

The 47-year-old shared his time with legendary Ghana and Chelsea player as they hanged out in Copenhagen.

Addo is in Denmark to monitor Ghanaian players and took the opportunity to speak to red-hot FC Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah.

Essien is taking baby steps in his coaching career as he currently works as assistant manager of FC Nordsjaelland. He joined the Danish outfit after retiring from the game.

And just like Essien, the Ghana coach also passed through the FC Nordsjaelland team as a coach during the early days of his career as a manager.

Addo and Essien played together at Ghana maiden World Cup in Germany in 2006 as the Black Stars reached the last 16.

The former Dortmund player will lead Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

