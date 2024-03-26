Otto Addo names Ghana's starting XI to face Uganda

Black Stars players

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named Ghana's starting XI to face Uganda in the friendly match at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Coach Otto Addo has made five changes to the team that started against Nigeria.



Joseph Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Ebenezer Annan, Francis Abu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been named in the starting XI.



The likes of Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Patrick Kpozo, Forson Amankwah and Baba Iddrisu who started the Nigeria game have been benched.



The Black Stars come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

However, the Black Stars under head coach Otto Addo are poised to make amends against the Cranes of Uganda.



Uganda, coming off a tough 4-0 defeat to Comoros, are also eager to bounce back.



This match is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.