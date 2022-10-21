Otto Addo names Hudson-Odoi, Schlupp, Salis in his 55-man World Cup provisional list - Report

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Callum Hudson Odoi

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has reportedly included Salis Abdul Samed, Callum Hudson Odoi and Jeffrey Schlupp in his soon-to-be-announced provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the trio have their names on the list that is expected to be made official in the late hours of Friday, October 21, 2022.



Jeffrey Schlupp last appeared for the Black Stars in 2021, when Ghana beat Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Whereas Salis, received his maiden Black Stars call-up in January 2022 but could not honour the invitation due to injury.



British-born Ghanaian, Callum Hudson Odoi has been a long-term target for Ghana and the Ghana Football Association have seemly convinced him to switch his nationality to Ghana.



The 55-man list will be later trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.

The 22nd edition of the world's most prestigious football competition will kick off on November 19, 2022, and as such, the 32 competing teams will begin campaigning in the first week of November.



Meanwhile, Ghana's group opponent Uruguay have announced a 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



