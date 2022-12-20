3
Sports

Otto Addo opens up on African coaches representing their countries at the World Cup

Otto Addo Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Immediate-past coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has lauded the five teams that represented Africa at the World Cup for sending indigenous coaches to the tournament.

The 47-year-old was in charge of the Black Stars in Qatar as Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage.

However, it was a good competition for Africa, with all teams from the continent getting at least a win as Morocco and Senegal progressed to the second round.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui made history by leading his country to the semi-final of the World Cup.

“I think you could see the impact of the (African) coaches being connected to the country. Also, tactically the teams were well prepared,” he told Forbes.

“It (sends) the message to create, not only your own players, but taking the next step to create your own coaches. And also for the federations to believe in the coaches.

“This hopefully inspires other coaches in Africa to believe in themselves, to grow and maybe to get a chance to represent their country.”

