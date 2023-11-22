Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
4

Otto Addo's Black Stars was better than Chris Hughton's - Ghanaians debate on social media

Chris Hughton And Otto Addo Chris Hughton (L) and Otto Addo (R)

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially X have engaged in a heated argument about whether former Black Stars coach Otto Addo's team was better than his current team under his successor Chris Hughton.

The argument emanated from calls for the sacking of Hughton after Ghana lost 1-0 to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Some argue that Black Stars played their best football under the German trainer and that Chris Hughton has failed to build on it. Others also hold that sacking the manager was a mistake reiterating that he is the best tactician Ghana has had in recent times.

However, those who strongly disagree claim that Otto Addo did not build any project and that the Borussia Dortmund trainer is only better because Chris Hughton is not performing.

The Black Stars tasted their first competitive defeat under Hughton after 6 games.

While Chris Hughton's competitive defeat came against Comoros, Otto Addo's game against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Ghana lost 3-2.

The defeat means Ghana has slipped to third, tied with Madagascar on three points after two games while Comoros go top of the group with a 100 percent record, followed by Mali on four points.

Central African Republic are fifth in the group with a point and Chad at the bottom with zero points.

Checkout the ogoing debate below:



































EE/NOQ

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel 

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: