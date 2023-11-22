Otto Addo's Black Stars was better than Chris Hughton's - Ghanaians debate on social media

Chris Hughton (L) and Otto Addo (R)

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially X have engaged in a heated argument about whether former Black Stars coach Otto Addo's team was better than his current team under his successor Chris Hughton.

The argument emanated from calls for the sacking of Hughton after Ghana lost 1-0 to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Some argue that Black Stars played their best football under the German trainer and that Chris Hughton has failed to build on it. Others also hold that sacking the manager was a mistake reiterating that he is the best tactician Ghana has had in recent times.



However, those who strongly disagree claim that Otto Addo did not build any project and that the Borussia Dortmund trainer is only better because Chris Hughton is not performing.



The Black Stars tasted their first competitive defeat under Hughton after 6 games.



While Chris Hughton's competitive defeat came against Comoros, Otto Addo's game against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Ghana lost 3-2.



The defeat means Ghana has slipped to third, tied with Madagascar on three points after two games while Comoros go top of the group with a 100 percent record, followed by Mali on four points.



Central African Republic are fifth in the group with a point and Chad at the bottom with zero points.

Checkout the ogoing debate below:





Otto Addo's Black stars was better than this team. — Striker 29 ⚽️ (@Mr_Owura) November 17, 2023

Walahi Otto Addo was better — Cahir (@hobidyhobs) November 17, 2023

Until we get a manager that is bold enough to bench surplus players like Jordan and Dede Ayew, we will never achieve anything proper.



Chris Hughton is worse than Otto Addo, tbh. — Kenneth Murray ???????????? (@kennethvifah77) November 21, 2023

The most promising the Black stars have looked in recent years was under Otto Addo. If he had stayed on for a while we’d have reaped some rewards long term — Dadzie (@_theSWAY) November 21, 2023

You people sack Otto Addo dey want broni . ???????????????????? — kwEs!和美 (@_fyngherz) November 21, 2023

Chris Houghton is making Otto Addo look better! He can’t take us anywhere in the Afcon — Jay???????? (@bioh_o) November 21, 2023

Otto Addo ball was better than this. I gave Chris Hughton the benefit of the doubt but I doubt he will ever deliver for the black Stars ????. — Mr. OFORI???????? (@real_nanayaw) November 21, 2023

There was no fine team. If anything, most of the players Otto Addo used at the World Cup are injured: Partey, Mo Salisu, Amartey, etc… — Ransford B. Akoto (@rbakoto84) November 21, 2023

I’m sorry Sir, Otto Addo didn’t build anything oo let alone qualifying it that adjective. We have been poor since Akwasi Appiah’s time. — BBright Jnr???????? (@bbright_jnr) November 21, 2023

Otto Addo did what?



Massa — DR ALASKA (@alaska_gh) November 21, 2023

Which fine team please ????because am lost — McvooE???????????????????????? (@Mcvoo2) November 21, 2023

Masa masa masa, sometimes the way you talk erh. What is this? — ELIKEM PELE DOE (@ElikemPeleDoe) November 21, 2023

Oh senior pls



Otto Addo built what? https://t.co/d3QR5u1wUt — YAW SANOGO (@YawSanogo) November 21, 2023

Otto Addo no build anything, comot for there. Wasn’t it Otto Addo in charge at the last afcon? Fa fri h) https://t.co/FxUk85xPPu — Owura (@Owuraqwaku_) November 21, 2023

Otto Addo ? Mahn https://t.co/ZqynBes4sp — JOE levelz (@jlevelz) November 22, 2023

Otto Addo is better than this… — Kwame Atoapoma (@KwameAtoapoma) November 17, 2023

I'm convinced this guy just tweets sometimes to get people irritated coss where the he** did Otto Addo build a fine team? — randy???????????????? (@_randyAFC) November 21, 2023

Naa we need to beg Otto Addo to come back https://t.co/je4QHewMFX — iomar (@eliel_runny) November 17, 2023

I remember when the GFA preferred Otto Addo and the government preferred Chris Hughton, the GFA was heavily criticized that they wanted a puppet chale ???????????????? — OMDs Eugene ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) November 21, 2023

Very appalling, Otto Addo was clear https://t.co/Dal2812Rw0 — MONTANA???? (@trvvxxxx) November 21, 2023

EE/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



