Otto Addo's likely 35-man provisional squad for 2022 World Cup

L-R : Inaki Williams, Kudus Mohammed, Alidu Seidu, and Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is reportedly set to announce his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to reports, the manager submitted the list to the Ghana Football Association last Friday and is expected to make the list public this week.



Further reports suggest that the German-based trainer has named 35 players in his provisional list. It will be later trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.



This would mean that any player who misses out on the provisional list would not make it to the World Cup.



The 22nd edition of the world's most prestigious football competition will kick off on November 19, 2022, and as such, the 32 competing teams will begin campaigning in the first week of November.



As part of the FIFA regulations for the World Cup, the 32 competing teams in this year's Mundial are mandated to submit a list of between 35-50 players as their provisional list.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Check out the predicted 35 provisional man squad below



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Danlad Ibrahim.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius, Patric Pfeiffer.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Salis Abdul Seidu, Jeffrey Schlupp.

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Paintsil, Callum Hudson Odoi.



Strikers: Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan, Abdul Aziz, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



EE/KPE