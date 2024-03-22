Otto Addo's likely starting eleven to face Nigeria in international friendly

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana return to action for the first time in two months as they face fierce rivals Nigeria in an international friendly today, March 22, 2024.

The game marks the return for Otto Addo as Black Stars coach and therefore, he would be targetting a win in his first match.



Despite naming a squad loaded with new talents for the friendlies, Otto Addo is expected to name a starting lineup dominated by some old faces.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start in goal while Tariq Lamptey could make a return to the lineup, forming a back four of him, Mohammed Salsiu, Daniel Amartey and Gideon Mensah.



In midfield, Salis Samed and Edmund Addo could be the double pivot while skipper Andre Dede Ayew plays the playmaker role.



Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah will be on the left and right flank respectively, while Antoine Semenyo leads the attack.

The game is set for 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.



Line up in full lineup



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Tariq Lamptey



Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey



Gideon Mensah



Salis Samed



Edmund Addo



Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew



Semenyo



Ernest Nuamah



EE/EK