Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
Sports
4

Otto Addo's likely starting eleven to face Nigeria in international friendly

Ghana Black Stars News Central TV 1024x683.jpeg Black Stars

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana return to action for the first time in two months as they face fierce rivals Nigeria in an international friendly today, March 22, 2024.

The game marks the return for Otto Addo as Black Stars coach and therefore, he would be targetting a win in his first match.

Despite naming a squad loaded with new talents for the friendlies, Otto Addo is expected to name a starting lineup dominated by some old faces.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start in goal while Tariq Lamptey could make a return to the lineup, forming a back four of him, Mohammed Salsiu, Daniel Amartey and Gideon Mensah.

In midfield, Salis Samed and Edmund Addo could be the double pivot while skipper Andre Dede Ayew plays the playmaker role.

Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah will be on the left and right flank respectively, while Antoine Semenyo leads the attack.

The game is set for 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Line up in full lineup

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Tariq Lamptey

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Gideon Mensah

Salis Samed

Edmund Addo

Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Semenyo

Ernest Nuamah

EE/EK

Source: www.ghanaweb.com