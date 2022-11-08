1
Otto Addo set to name Black Stars final squad on Friday - Reports

Otto Addo And Kudus Mohammed 098779656.png Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo and Kudus Mohammed

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, November 11, 2022, according to multiple reports.

This will be a massive cut down from the 55-man provisional list released on Friday, November 2.

FIFA has set November 14 as the deadline for all 32 participating countries to release final squads.

However, 5 countries- Japan, Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia, and Senegal have already named their final squads for the tournament due to start on November 20.

None of Ghana's group opponents have announced theirs and are expected to do so before the deadline day.

The Black Stars have a tall order as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
