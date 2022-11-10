Otto Addo should be confident and name the squad because Ghanaians will always talk - Alidu Seidu

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana’s defender, Alidu Seidu, has urged coach Otto Addo to be confident to name the Black Stars' final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Otto named Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is under pressure to name the final 26-man squad for the tournament in the coming days.



However, according to Alidu Seidu, Otto Addo should be courageous to name the squad because Ghanaians would always criticize him for any decision he takes.



“All that I can say to Otto Addo is to get the confidence because Ghanaians they will talk, for sure Ghanaians will talk,” the French-based player said.



The player stated that he would always offer his unflinching support to the Black Stars, even if he is dropped from the final squad.

“Otto Addo should be confident to call the players because even if I’m part or not I will try to support Ghana and I know the players who will be going to the World Cup will do their best,” Alidu Seidu told JoyNews.



Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will open camp on November 14 in Abu Dhabi and take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly.



JNA/BOG