Otto Addo to announce Black Stars World Cup provisional squad on Friday - Reports

Black Stars

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is set to announce his provisional squad for Ghana's upcoming campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to reports, the manager submitted the list to the Ghana Football Association last Friday and is expected to make the list public this week.



Further reports suggest that the German-based trainer has named 35 players in his provisional list. However, it will be later trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.



This would mean that any player who misses out on the provisional list would not make it to the World Cup.



The 22nd edition of the world's most prestigious football competition will kick off on November 19, 2022, and as such, the 32 competing teams will begin campaigning in the first week of November.

As part of the FIFA regulations for the World Cup, the 32 competing teams in this year's Mundial are mandated to submit a list of between 35-50 players as their provisional list.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



