Otto Addo urged to prioritise future building over immediate trophies

Otto Addo

Michael Osei has urged newly appointed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, to focus on building a strong team for the future rather than solely aiming for immediate success.

Otto Addo returns for a second spell with the Black Stars, taking over from Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties following the team's disappointing performance at the Africa Cup 2023 in Ivory Coast, where they exited at the group stage.



Having previously led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Otto Addo's reappointment has sparked optimism among some fans.



He has signed a long-term contract, initially for 34 months with an option for an additional two years.



"We don’t have to aim for trophies at the moment. We need to build a formidable team under Otto Addo. Luckily, we have a lot of young players like Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Majeed Ashimeru and others.

"So, I think we can build the team around these young players for the future," Osei remarked in an interview on Kessben FM.



The former Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars coach was among the local coaches who applied for the Black Stars job but ultimately missed out on the position.



Otto Addo's first match in his second spell is set for Friday, March 22, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco where the Black Stars will take on AFCON 2023 losing finalists, Nigeria.