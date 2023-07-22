Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appoints 4-member Interim Management Committee to run Asante Kotoko

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, July 4, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appointed a four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) pending the reconstruction of the administration of the club.

The mandate of the Committee is to ensure the club fulfills the statutory obligations for the Premier League and prepares a formidable team for next season.



According to Opemsuo Radio, the four members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, and the rest are former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the newly appointed Kotoko coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.



Meanwhile, Otumfuo on Saturday, July 22, toured the Adako Jachie Sports Complex to see the work progress.

Otumfuo appointed Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as Asante Kotoko's head coach after the sacking of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo in March this year.



