Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's topmost priority is Kotoko players welfare

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reiterated his desire to make the welfare of players at the club a priority following reports of salary arrears for months.

In a meeting with the major stakeholders of the club on Friday, the life patron of the Porcupine Warriors revealed the reports submitted to him by the dissolved administration indicating outrageous debts despite massive profits yet to be received due to amortisation from sponsors and other sources of funds.



He also stated that players were owed and needed to be settled immediately while hammering on the importance of recruiting other players ahead of the upcoming season.



He then charged former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to immediately get a coach who would immediately be tasked to recruit players as the new season approaches.



The monarch emphasized it was important to first recruit players instantly and get them shelter as soon as possible before other operations resumed.

He also added that there will be plans to settle the delayed arrears owed by current players of the club.



Following the meeting and the assignment to Kwesi Appiah, Prosper Narteh Ogum is set to return to the club having achieved success previously together by winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.



Therefore the next important action to be anticipated is the recruitment and welfare of players including the payment of the arrears ahead of the 2023/24 season.



