Otumfuo asked me to return to Kotoko - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Newly appointed coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has suggested that the owner and Life Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the one who asked him to return to the club.

Narteh Ogum, who previously led Asante Kotoko to Ghana Premier League success in the 2020/21 season, returns to the club after parting ways due to a disagreement with the previous Kotoko management.



Following his departure, the club appointed Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo but unfortunately the coach failed to lead the team to success which prompted the return for Ogum.



Speaking at his unveiling ceremony this week, Prosper Nartey Ogum revealed that the Asantehene requested his return to the club to continue the work he had already started.



The coach said, “When the King of this royal land invites you to talk with you about the future of this club, I have no option than to say yes to it and I know it is the right time.”

The former WAFA tactician embarks on his new journey with support from Coach David Ocloo as his deputy.



The club’s pre-season training is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 8 in Beposo.



JNA/DO