Otumfuo highlights GCB Bank Champions tourney

Otumfuo graced the championship

Source: Cederic Owusu

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Saturday added a royal touch to the 5th GCB Bank tournament of Champions at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The traditional ruler, an avid golfer performed the ceremonial Tee-Off with GCB Bank's Board chairman Jude Arthur to usher in the shot gun 18-hole event.



The Asantehene praised the established bank for their continued support for golf in the country.



Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC Mr Kofi Adomakoh said "...Golf is a sport, and keeps people healthy, and a bank like GCB we look after the nation and to develop our country properly, we need healthy people. Golf is one of the sports we at GCB have decided to support.



" It is a tournament for champions, and you know GCB we are champions, we associte ourselves with excellence. It is not only a tournament for champions, it is a tournament the Otumfuo himself and Asanteman support.



" We will continue to stand by our clients through these challenging times."

Head of operations at the Royal Golf Club, Professor Bernard K. Baiden commended GCB Bank highly for supporting the sport.



It was Bismark Dapaah, who was crowned as the overall



male golfer of the year, while top golfer Constance Awuni picked the ladies version.



Scratch player Daniel Ntim finished first with a 70 net score in the 18-hole shot gun competition.



The single handicaper (5) beat Felicity Okyei Gyeabour (71) by just a stroke, who also beat

George Antwi by one stroke (72).



Other golfers joined the 32 champions as supporting players to make the event epochal.



The GCB Tournament of Champion is reserved for only the winners of all competitions that took place at the club in the year.