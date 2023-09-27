Otumfuo will not prevent Kwasi Appiah from accepting Sudan coaching offer - Reports

Owner and bankroller of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Owner and bankroller of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not block Kwesi Appiah from accepting an offer to coach Sudan according to reports.

Kwesi Appiah, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC) has received an offer to coach Sudan.



Reports have suggested that the former Ghana coach has been offered a three-year deal to coach the Sundanese national team.



Following the dissolution of the club's 12-member board of directors and the then Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management, Otumfuo has named a four-member IMC which is headed by Kwesi Appiah to run the club.



Other members include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who serves as the administrative manager.



Earlier reports suggested that Otumfuo would turn down Kwesi Appiah's request to leave his role at the club for the Sudan job.



However, following a meeting between Otumfuo and Kwesi Appiah in London, the Asantehene has insisted that Appiah remains the technical director of the team and the IMC chairman but will not prevent him from signing a deal with Sudan.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Appiah's assistant coach, fitness coach, goalkeepers' coach and physiotherapist will all be Ghanaians if he signs the deal to coach Sudan.



Kwesi Appiah has been attached to lower-tier Ghanaian club Kenpong Academy since leaving his post as the Ghana national team head coach in January 2020, having been in charge of a second stint since April 2017.



The former Black Stars skipper, before taking up the head coach for the second time, was coaching Sudanese side Khartoum Club from December 2014 to April 2017.



Appiah carved a niche for himself in Sudan, which his managerial exploits with Khartoum Club, having led them to the CAF Confederation Cup.



Before his Sudan adventure, Appiah was head coach of the Black Stars, where he guided the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



The Sudanese FA has decided that due to the political unrest in the country recently, the national teams will play their home matches in Egypt.