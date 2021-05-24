Ouagadougou to host the next WAFU General Assembly

Logo of WAFU Zone B

Source: GNA

The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou will host the 15th West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B General Assembly.

The decision was taken on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during the 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly.



The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

WAFU Zone B is made up of countries including Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Togo, Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Benin