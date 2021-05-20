Our aim is to be champions at the end of the season – Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko SC defender, Ismail Ganiyu has said that their aim is to be champions at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The two-time Africa champions currently occupy the first position with 45 points after 25 matches and are hoping to win their 25th Premier League title.



In an interview with Sportsworldghana.com, the towering guardsman stated that they will do everything possible to win the GPL trophy.



“What we are looking at is taking the trophy and is not going to be easy, we're just trying to work one or two things together and then motivate ourselves and get the maximum points that will push us to get the trophy at the end, the aim and the mentality are to be champions at the end of the season.”

“We want to work hard and be the best at the end of the season and Ishah Allah we shall see through it but match after match we are just going to improve a few things, though there are few injury worries and stuff we will do our best to the highest level, Ishah Allah.”



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to WAFA on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.