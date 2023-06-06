Our aim is to end the season well - Bechem United chief

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, the bankroller of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United says his outfit is keen on finishing the 2022/23 on a good note.

However, he did not rule out Bechem United's chances of winning the title, saying that they will credit all the success to God for such a miracle.



"For us if we should lay our hands on the trophy, we will be grateful to God for this miracle. Whether Medeama win or lose, our concentration is to end the season on a good note so we wouldn't focus on Medeama", he told Asempa FM.



"Bechem United is focused and from how we played against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 6, I have never seen such performance from them. It was rather unfortunate the game was not live".



According to him, he was elated with the team's performance and said investments done have not gone waste.

"The build from defense to midfield and attack shows our investment has not gone waste. We want to replicate the same performance against Aduana Stars in Dormaa so everyone will know we played well but maybe luck eluded us", he added.



Bechem United with 54 points in second position will travel to face Aduana Stars on Saturday, June 11 in their final game of the season.



Should they triumph over Aduana Stars and Tamale City shock leaders Medeama SC who are on 57 points on the same day, Bechem United will be crowned champions of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



