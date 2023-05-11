Our aim is to win the FA Cup title – Nsoatreman FC forward Samuel Ofori

Nsoatreman FC striker Samuel Ofori

Nsoatreman FC striker Samuel Ofori says the club’s aim is to emerge as winners of the 2022/23 FA Cup competition.

The Ghana Premier League debutants are currently in the semifinals and will take on King Faisal on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the forward reiterated his outfit desire to annex the FA Cup title whiles expressing readiness for Africa should they manage to clinch the trophy.



“It is our aim to win the FA Cup title. We’ve done couple of meetings and I can tell you our President is ready for Africa should we win the trophy. We take on King Faisal in the semifinal and we will make sure to beat them to secure final spot” he said.

The forward is expected to play a huge role for his outfit in their semifinal clash against King Faisal in the Ghana FA Cup.



Ofori has been an integral member of the Ghana Premier League debutants this season, scoring some important goals for the club as they push to maintain their status in the top-flight at the end of the season.