Our aim is to win the league next season - Hearts goalkeeper Richard Baidoo

Hearts Goalkeeper Richard Baidoo says the club aims to win the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title in the forthcoming campaign.

With the greenlight given for the resumption of football, the young shot-stopper believes it paves the way for the Phobians to challenge for the ultimate in the 2020/21 season.



Hearts have not won the Ghanaian topflight title since the 2008/09 season.



However, Baidoo has welcomed the easing of the restrictions on contact sports and insists a good preseason is what the team needs to go all out for the league title.



“Our dream is to win the league next season for Hearts of Oak fans”, Baidoo told Hearts Media, adding that “trust me next seasons GPL trophy belongs to us.”

“We the players of our lovely club, Hearts of Oak, are fully ready to play the GPL season of 2020/21 and, we are poised to wrestle the title at the end of the campaign”.



Baidoo hopes to work his way up the ladder in the pegging order at the capital club and believes that with hard work, he can rise to the top.



“We have experience goalkeepers at the club and I am learning from them. It is great to be working with national team goalkeepers like Richard Atta and Richmond Ayi as well as the experienced Benjamin Mensah”, Baidoo said.



“I don’t sleep at all, I am constantly working to convince Coach Odoom of my capability and, when given the chance, I will prove it.”