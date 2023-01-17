Our attack is not as sharp as last season – Kotoko coach

Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo, has urged fans of the club to lower their expectations because they are struggling with the attacking department of the team.

According to the coach, the club won more games last season due to the clinical attack they had. However, following the departure of their key goal poacher, Franck Etouga, they have struggled to get back to their goal-scoring form.



Speaking after the team’s 1-1 encounter against Bibiani Goldstars, the Burkinabe urged fans to be calm as they work on sharpening their attack.



“The attackers we have this year is not like the one we had last season. We are still working on that so that something good comes out of it,” the coach said as translated by his assistant Orlando Wallington.

“We can’t compare last year's attacking squad to this year’s attacking squad but still most of them last year so we are working on it to revamp the attack,” he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Asante Kotoko have not won a game since the start of the year.



