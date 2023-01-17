0
Menu
Sports

Our attack is not as sharp as last season – Kotoko coach

Seydou Zerbo 9876567 Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo, has urged fans of the club to lower their expectations because they are struggling with the attacking department of the team.

According to the coach, the club won more games last season due to the clinical attack they had. However, following the departure of their key goal poacher, Franck Etouga, they have struggled to get back to their goal-scoring form.

Speaking after the team’s 1-1 encounter against Bibiani Goldstars, the Burkinabe urged fans to be calm as they work on sharpening their attack.

“The attackers we have this year is not like the one we had last season. We are still working on that so that something good comes out of it,” the coach said as translated by his assistant Orlando Wallington.

“We can’t compare last year's attacking squad to this year’s attacking squad but still most of them last year so we are working on it to revamp the attack,” he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

Asante Kotoko have not won a game since the start of the year.

JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: