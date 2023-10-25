Our creativity needs to improve - Kotoko coach ahead of Bechem United clash

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh has indicated that his team needs to improve regarding their chances creation.

He acknowledged that his team is okay with handling the ball but needs to improve their creativity.



"It should be an all-out game as far as the game plan is concerned from the blast of the whistle to the end, we have to play at a high intensity to make sure that, we keep the ball a lot, show a lot of creativity from our build up and then.



"We also have to show a lot of creativity in the middle when we consolidate possession and then in the finishing we need to show a lot of creativity,” he said



“When we show this creativity, we should be able to convert them as quickly as possible so that we can calm down and play within our game module,” he added.



While analyzing his next opponent, he highlighted that Bechem United are a physical side.

“We all know Bechem has a solid and very physical side, which is typical of them. They have a very die-hard spirit where they want to stretch the game to the end and matches between these two sides have always been very exciting and very unpredictable and very uncompromising.”



The Porcupine Warriors, who sit 7th on the table with 9 points, will take on Bechem United on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



