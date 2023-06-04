1
Our defeat to Kotoko is very painful - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions head caoch, Ibrahim Tanko, has described the club's 1-0 defeat to the defending champions, Asante Kotoko, as disappointing and painful.

A first-half strike at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33 game means they have suffered back-to-back defeats, and their survival hopes are not assured heading into the final game of the season.

"I mean very disappointed and very painful defeat but I mean I'm proud of the boys with the performance of today," Tanko told StarTimes.

"We still have a chance. We have one game to play so definitely we are going to work on it and then see what will happen."

The Porcupine Warriors took an early lead through Solomon Sarfo-Taylor's header, capitalizing on a rebound.

Accra Lions had opportunities to equalize but were effectively defended by Kotoko.

With this win, Kotoko earned their 13th victory of the season and currently sit in fourth place with 51 points, while Accra Lions are in 10th place with 44 points.

Source: footballghana.com
