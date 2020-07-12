Sports News

Our different religions was never an issue - Sulley Muntari wife Menaye reveals

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari and his wife Menaye

Menaye Donkor, wife of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has said their different religious backgrounds have never been an issue in their marital life.

The duo has different religions with the footballer a devout Muslim while his wife Menaye Donkor is a Christian.



They have been married for a decade now after dating for four years before deciding to take the nuptials.



Marriages between different faith is a big issue in Ghana as many families frown on their sons and daughters marrying from a religious faith outside theirs.



According to Menaye Donkor, their differing religious faith was never an issue in their relationship.

“No (His religion) was never a factor, when I met him we had lots of conversations and one of them was our religion, me being Christian and he a Muslim,” she narrated on the Delay show.



“And one thing he (Sulley) always say is we worship one God. I feel we always focus so much on religion to the extent that we forget about love and respect for one another. And what I had with Sulley was more like respect for ourselves and not just religion. It was all about God-fearing.



Menaye Donkor and Sulley Ali Muntari have two kids Jamal Krasie Muntari and Jamila Bema Muntari.

