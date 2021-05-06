'Our dream is to win the AFCON' – Gyasi

Black Stars

Ghana and Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed his dream is to win the African Cup of Nations with Ghana.

The four-time AFCON Winners have been on the hunt for their fifth winners’ medal since 1982 where they last won it but have failed to win it coming close on a number of occasions.



Three finals and more than six semi-final appearances but the trophy has eluded Ghana in all of those instances. However, Emmanuel Gyasi, who got his first cap for Ghana during the final round of AFCON qualifiers, says his dream is to end Ghana’s long wait for an AFCON trophy.



According to the Italian-born Ghanaian, it will not be easy to end the 39 years trophy jinx but they will take it game by game.

“Ghana is a strong National team, a good mix of interesting young prospects and more experienced players. The manager and his staff are very prepared too,” he stated.



“Ghana have played several World Cups and Africa Cups of Nations: our dream and that of our fans is to win the trophy.”



“We know it won’t be easy and we will have to think game by game, but we’ll go there to make our dreams come true. We have to believe in ourselves,” he added.