Our final game against Samartex is going to be difficult - Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu said their final game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Samartex 1996 is going to be a difficult encounter.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer said this after the Royals were beaten 3-1 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in their penultimate game of the season.



Legon Cities will take on Samartex at the El Wak Stadium on June 11 as they seek to confirm their safety.



Despite the defeat, Legon Cities are still 11th with 43 points but could find themselves further down the table by the end of Sunday.

"We started very slow and that affected Us in the first 15-20 minutes. Having said that, I think we created some decent chances which I think we could have done better but like I said we've lost another game," he told StarTimes.



"We need to go home and fix all the negatives in the team and try to win our last game. It's going to be quite difficult in your last game."