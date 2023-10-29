Our five points gives me headache - Hearts of Oak gaffer

Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has admitted to being handed a headache after picking just five points from their five premier league matches played.

The Phobians were away to Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday, October 28 2023 at Dun’s Park in a thrilling matchday 7 game which ended in a 1-1 draw.



Gold Stars scored through McCarthy Appiah while the Phobians pulled a late equalizer through Issah Hamza.



Prior to the game, Hearts had accumulated just 5 points from their five games –just one win, two draws and two losses. This, Koopman concedes, has become a source of headache for him.



He told StarTimes: “Only I have a headache because I had 5 points and now, we have 6 but I know the quality of the players.

Hearts of Oak are in 15th position on the league standings with 6 points and their next match is at home to defending champions, Medeama.



