Our full concentration is on the Ghana Premier League - King Faisal

King Faisal FC

Public Relations Officer of King Faisal Awal Mohammed has stated that the club is fully focused on surviving despite making it o the FA Cup final last week.

The "Insha Allah Boys" defeated fellow Premier League team Nsoatreman 3-2 to go to the cup final.



Their situation in the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League, on the other hand, leaves much to be desired, with 36 points in 17th place.



Awal revealed the club's current plan as the season nears its end ahead of their matchday 31 contest against Samartex.

“The concentration has shifted from the FA Cup to the league you know our position in the league has not been good.



“Look at our position on the league, in fact how we will be able to get maximum points in our last four games in the league.



“For now it will be very good for us to stay in the league so I must say the one hundred percent concentration is on the league.” Awal Mohammed told Radio Gold Sports.