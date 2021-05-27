Our game against Aduana Stars is the most important match of the season - Kotoko PRO

Kotoko are 2nd on the league table

Acting communication manager of Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko has declared the side game against Aduana Stars as the most important match of the season.

The fire boys will play ghost to Asante Kotoko in matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



Ahead of the game, the PRO noted every game in the ongoing campaign is important and is of the view not a single game against Aduana Stars will determine whether they will win the league on not but insists it is the most important game of the season.

"Every single point in the GPL is important and not a single game against Aduana Stars will determine us winning the GPL or not but will say it's our most important game of the season," he told Spice FM.



