Our game against PSG will be great - RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed

Second-place RC Lens will face league leaders PSG on 1st January 2023 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Midfielder Salis Abdul Samed ahead of the big game has stated that Lens will go into the game well-prepared. RC Lens has 37 points while PSG has 44 points.



He also added that the team is focused because they want to play in the Champions League next season.



“Since I arrived, we have continued to work in the same way, hard, I have not seen a player lower his head. We are all focused, we really want to play Europe, that's our goal. When I arrived, they said "we've just missed it for two years". he said.

"I want to help the team so that we can play it. We want to reproduce what we did in the first 16 games. I'm not too much on the networks but I see what's going on around Lens - PSG and I know what Paris represents,"



"The stats of the two teams are not very different, that means that the Parisians know that it's "It's always a little hard to win against Lens, they're going to come hard. It's up to us to respond, to all be at our level. It's a great game,"