Our goal is to be the best and conqueror of Africa – Hearts of Oak MD

Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Mr. Frederick Moore at Pobiman

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has disclosed that their goal is to build the best football brand in Ghana and win trophies on the African continent.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the club’s new bus financed by Star Assurance, he said Accra Hearts of Oak will not stop players whose contracts have run out and want to quit as there are other players who can excel with the Phobian club if given the chance.



On the Executive Committee (Exco) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), he said they will be voted out if they fail to deliver on their mandate.



This follows an outcry from some stakeholders in the local game over the approval of 'high' remuneration plan to members of the GFA.



Moore, despite conceding that the FA members deserved such compensation, was quick to add that they will be voted out if they don't deliver.

"For any role that you play, you are not just paid because of your certificate or the fact that you are there, but for the role that you are playing,"



“And that role for the salary you get has to have accountability, Frederick Moore is quoted by Football Ghana."



"We need a football association in Ghana that can take football to the next level and if they are rewarded and they don’t take Ghana to the next level, then it is incumbent on the rest of us to vote them out," he added.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.