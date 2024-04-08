Our goalkeeper's error was due to inexperience - Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, believes the lack of experience by goalkeeper Sharif Shuaib caused the team’s defeat in their game against Bibiani GoldStars.

In an attempt for a fast break, Shuaib's shot deflected off an opposition player's body and Mawuli Way took advantage of it to score the only goal in the match.



Speaking after the game, the Ivorian coach stated that the goalkeeper needs more time to settle down and work on some mistakes.



“That unfortunately, we conceded one goal, that's the problem,” Aboubakar Ouattara told StarTimes after the game.



“That counterattack the goalkeeper wanted to do; that is a lack of the experience of him, but I think all these things, we are there to prepare the team.”

Heart of Oak have suffered back-to-back defeats under Aboubakar Ouattara after going unbeaten for five games under the Ivorian trainer.



The Phobians are currently 10th on the league table with 32 points.



JNA