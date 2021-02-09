Our major target is to avoid relegation – Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako has stated that the club’s major target in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League is to avoid relegation.

Olympics have in previous editions of the GPL dropped to the lower tier and are part of this season’s league by virtue of a compromise reached during the Normalization Committee era.



The story has been different this season with Olympics punching over their weight.



They have exceeded expectations so far with some good performances, including victories over Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



For the first time in over ten attempts, Olympics recorded a victory over Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby.



On the league table, Olympics are fourth with 21 points after thirteen games played so far.

They are also yet to lose to any of the four teams they share the Accra Sports Stadium with.



Awako in his appearance on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program played down the club’s title-winning ambitions.



He expressed that surviving relegation is their ultimate aim but will not pass on a chance to win the title.



The 30-year-old indicated that they are taking each match at a time and will have a crack at the title if the opportunity avails.



“We have a long way to go. We are playing 34 games and we have done a few so we still have a long way. Our plan for the season was to be in a comfortable place by the end of the season so we are taking it game after game and if we get there and we feel like we can take it, we will go for it”, he said.

He also paid tribute to coach Annor Walker who had to leave the scene after being struck will illness.



Awako said news of his ailment hit the team badly and that they are praying for his recovery.



“His illness hit the whole club because we felt we’ve lost a huge person and his absence really affected us. We lost two games after his exit, that shows how bad we took it. We just hope and pray that he recovers and joins us soon”.



