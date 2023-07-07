0
Our performance at U23 AFCON was below expectations, Ghana deserves better – Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah Against Congo 5467.png Nuamah

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana U23 forward, Ernest Nuamah has issued a release to apologise to Ghanaians for the poor display of the Black Meteors at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to the FC Nordsjaelland star, the performance of the Meteors was below expectations.

In his view, Ghanaians and the country deserve better than the Black Meteors put up in Morocco.

“No excuses but our performances as a group was below expectations but personally I could do better to help the team. As a group if we ever have the opportunity again Ghana deserves better,” Ernest Nuamah shared.

The Ghana forward continued, “I made some wrong decisions but I am grateful for this opportunity.”

