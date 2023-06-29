Our plan is for our players to take over the various national teams – Samartex FC

Samartex FC players celebrate a goal

Ghana Premier League outfit, Samartex FC are putting things in place to ensure players of the side dominate the various national teams at all levels.

This is according to Paul Anyaba who is the Business Development Manager for the club.



Speaking to Citi FM in an interview, Paul Anyaba said this is why the club has formed a women’s club and a youth team to nurture and develop players at various levels.



“At the end of this season, we need to form the ladies team (Samartex Ladies), the youth team (Nsenkyire Stars) we are done so we are doing all these things because in the next two, three years, you will see Samartex players dominating at the national level.

"And if it happens, it’s not because of kululu (cheating) but because we have laid a solid foundation based on which we would have taken off in two, three years’ time,” the Business Manager of Samartex FC shared.



In the club’s debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the side had a difficult start but managed to finish strongly.