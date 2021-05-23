Our plan was to beat Kotoko – WAFA SC coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

WAFA SC

The head coach for WAFA SC, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has revealed that his team faced Asante Kotoko on Saturday afternoon aiming to pick the maximum three points.

The gaffer and his Academy side yesterday played as a guest to the Porcupine Warriors at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



In a game where the visitors took the lead in the second minute of the first half through a penalty converted by Ismail Ganiu, the visitors fought and drew 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes with Justus Torsutsey getting on the scoresheet.



Speaking after the game, WAFA SC coach Prosper Nartey expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his players but said the aim was to get the win.

“We conceded a very early goal but we opted to put it behind us to keep pressing them. We kept the tempo of the game high and also we were clever and crafty on the ball to create more chances after conceding that early goal. I wasn't surprised the equalizer came in the first half,” the gaffer shared.



He continued, "Our plan was to pick all the three points. We came here [Obuasi] to beat them. The plan was not to draw or lose.”