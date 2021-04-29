Our position on the league table is very bad – Legon Cities forward Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities forward, Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities FC poster boy, Jonah Attuquaye has bemoaned the position of the team on the league table as he eyes a win against Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The capital-based club currently sits 15th on the Ghana Premier League table and just one point away from the relegation zone.



Set to take on Asante Kotoko this weekend, Jonah Attuquaye has set sight on helping Legon Cities FC record a win to climb higher on the league table.



“We are well prepared because if you look at our last game against Dreams FC we had a good game but we were not able to get the maximum three points. But I think playing against Kotoko, where we are too on the league log is very bad of which everybody knows,” the exciting winger told the media team of the club in a pre-match interview.

Jonah Attuquaye added, “For them too they lost their game against Medeama SC so I think it’s going to be a very crucial game. I think from what we are doing here [at training] we are going to win the match.”



The match against Asante Kotoko will be played on Saturday, May 1, 2021.