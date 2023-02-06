Our prayers are with you - Football fans react to news of Atsu being 'trapped' after Turkey earthquake
Football fans on social media have sent their prayers to Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after news about the player being trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake in Turkey broke.
The Hatalayspor winger is trending on Twitter as Ghanaians and football fans are hopeful the former FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Newcastle man would be found safe and sound.
According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the Southern part of Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023.
According to CNN, over 1,500 people have died as rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.
Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor from a brilliant freekick in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter
Prayers with you Christian Atsu. Stay safe bro ❤️ https://t.co/wI5v1a4bwF— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2023
Thoughts and Prayers are with Christian Atsu’s family and friends as reports emerge he is trapped under rubble following a earthquake in Turkey. We pray that he makes it out ok and returns to full health pic.twitter.com/KbYtnUoadh— Everton Central (@EfcCentral_) February 6, 2023
Prayers up for Christian Atsu and all the victims of the earthquake in Turkey ????????????????— Yaw (@theyawofosu) February 6, 2023
Christian Atsu is reported to be part of the people trapped under the rubble after the earthquake in Turkey, say a prayer for him ???? pic.twitter.com/5AhIvs10k7— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) February 6, 2023
Every Ghanaian should spend a minute praying so Christian Atsu is found alive and healthy. He’s under the rubble after the Earthquake in Turkey????????— Half Virgin???? (@modap_) February 6, 2023
Ghana for Atsu, let’s pray ???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FQkL95vUan
Former Chelsea player Christian Atsu is among the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey as search and rescue efforts get underway.— Chelsea Dodgers ???? (@TheBlueDodger) February 6, 2023
Our thoughts are with him and his family. pic.twitter.com/wnKuyQO4V1
May Christian Atsu be found. Terrible news that he's been caught in the earthquake in Turkey ????????????#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/XKU98yJBLT— EBO. (@Original_Ebo) February 6, 2023
Thoughts and prayers for former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who has reportedly been lost amongst rubble following the Earthquake in Turkey.— The Chelsea Spot (@TheChelseaSpot) February 6, 2023
???????????? pic.twitter.com/hCaj3AJiFn
Thoughts go out to Christian Atsu who is thought to be missing under the rubble caused by the earthquake in Turkey/Syria ???? pic.twitter.com/xqaOzER0ZQ— Darren Lavery (@Darren_Lav89) February 6, 2023
Seriously this Christian Atsu story is heart wrenching! Not the news I want to hear at all!— Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) February 6, 2023
Pray he’s found alive and unhurt!#PrayForAtsu
???? Former Chelsea and Newcastle United star Christian Atsu is among the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a massive earthquake struck Turkey, prompting search and rescue efforts. The #TurkeyEarthquake— Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) February 6, 2023
We wish everyone who has been injured a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/7ThIHUe8tH
Pray for Christian Atsu and the people of Turkey, that’s horrible scenes…— King Eben (@King__Eben) February 6, 2023
I stand with Turkey.???????????????? pic.twitter.com/th1wjXjB0m
Christian Atsu news be sad, hope he’s found and healthy— Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) February 6, 2023
Ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United player Christian Atsu is believed to be left under the rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 6, 2023
Search and rescue teams are looking for him.
Praying for him and everybody else effected ???????? pic.twitter.com/8qekopTTgp
Prayers up for Christian Atsu????????— Don (@Opresii) February 6, 2023
Praying for Christian Atsu. I believe he will be found soon. ????????— miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 6, 2023
Pray for Christian Atsu????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/A8W8wthdh3— Hafeez (@CFC_Hafeez) February 6, 2023
Reports in Turkey claiming former #NUFC winger Christian Atsu is missing & presumed trapped under rubble following this morning’s huge earthquake in Turkey ????????— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 6, 2023
Atsu had just yesterday scored a 97th minute winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa.
EE/BOG
- Watch Brian Brobbey's brace for Ajax in 5 - 0 win over Cambuur
- Watch video of Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp in a fight with Man United players
- Erik Ten Hag furious Jordan Ayew was not sent off during Crystal Palace's defeat to Man United
- Why ex-Ajax football director believe Mohammed Kudus cost €100 million
- Watch Mohammed Kudus' staggering assist in Ajax's win over Camburr
- Read all related articles