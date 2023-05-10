0
Our presence at match centers will inspire players - Didi Dramani

Didi Dramani Co Assistant coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani believes that the presence of national team coaches at various match centers will have a positive influence on the game.

There have been a lot of concerns with regard to the low patronage OF the Premier League and how it affects the clubs.

Speaking to Citi Sports, the 57-year-old trainer said “I think our presence will influence positively and also serve as a huge inspiration to the many players and others to be part of this industry. I think the most important aspect of football is that, once we are still holders in the industry, we need to give it that attention and the respect it deserves”.

According to Didi Dramani, he plays his part by watching matches in the Ghana Premier League and the lower-tier leagues.

“I try as much as possible to observe as many footballs match as I can, not only the Betpawa Premier League but also to watch the division one and other divisions as well”, he added.

With over 19 years in coaching, Dramani is privileged to have managed Right to Dream, Danish club Nordsjaelland and Asante Kotoko.

At the national level, the CAF Coaches Instructor also took charge of the Senior Women’s and the Women’s U-17 teams, winning bronze in the 2017 World Cup.

Currently, he alongside former Dutch international George Boateng act as assistant coaches to Chris Hughton at the Black Stars.

LNS/KPE

