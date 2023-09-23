Our priority is the CAF Champions League not Aduana Stars - Medeama Goalkeeper Felix Kyei

Medeama SC

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei has said the club prioritise the CAF Champions League over their Ghana Premier League game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Ghana champions are close to securing a group stage spot in the CAF Champions League following a 3-1 first leg win over Guinean side Horoya AC in the second preliminary round.



The second leg of the tie is scheduled for next Saturday in Guinea, and the shot stopper insists the club priorities that match over their league game.



Medeama travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to take on Aduana Stars in matchday two of the Ghanaian championship.



"It's been a long while since a Ghanaian team reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



"That really is where the focus is for us players. We have prioritise that over Aduana Stars match," he said

However, Kyei highlighted the team's seriousness about Sunday’s league match.



"That does not mean we are not taking the match seriously, but we want to reach the group stage in Africa.



"Dormaa is always a tough place to win, but we'll do our best. But like I said, we are focused on the Champions League."



The Mauve and Yellow travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to battle Aduana Stars FC in an epic Ghana Premier League match on Sunday with a depleted squad following injuries to several key players.



The champions are without at least four starters for the crucial away match at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

Top striker Jonathan Sowah has been ruled out of the match after he scored in the 2-2 draw at home to Accra Lions on Wednesday. The Black Stars striker picked up the setback and did not make the trip to Dormaa.



Wingers Derrick Fordjour and Theophilus Anobah are also out of reckoning with varied degrees of injury.



Coach Evans Augustine Adotey will need to strategise without his in-form midfielder Manuel Mantey, who also picked up an injury during the stalemate against the capital-based side.



However, Zimbabwe international Kudakwashie Mahachi and experienced defender Kwadwo Amoako are back in the squad for the long trip to Dorma Ahenkro.



Mahachi, 27, is now line to make his competitive bow for the Ghana champions since he arrived in Tarkwa after his debut was delayed due to paperwork.

Medeama have never won at Aduana Stars FC with their only positive result a draw in 2019 during the normalisation committee special competition.



Aduana Stars are the overwhelming favourites to clinch maximum points with record and history favouring the home side.



New coach Yaw Acheampong will be eager to put his former club in the cooler and will be desperate for his first win after losing the opener at Samartex.



The Fire Boys welcome back attacker Bright Adjei on loan from Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate.