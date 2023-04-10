Our priority is to stay in the Premier League despite FA Cup semifinals qualification - King Faisal

King Faisal

Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey, has reiterated that their priority is to stay in the Premier League despite MTN FA Cup semifinal qualification.

The 'Insha' Allah lads stunned Aduana Stars on penalty shootouts to book a place in the last four of the tournament.



Stephen Anokye Badu broke the deadlock for Aduana. After recess, Abdul Latif's penalty in the 47th minute levelled the score at 1-1.



Frank Owusu put The Fire Boys ahead in the 75th minute, but King Faisal equalized through Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. After 90 minutes, the score remained 2-2, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout, which King Faisal won 3-1.



Despite their impressive heroics in the FA Cup, King Faisal sit 11th on the league log with 32 points, just four points above the relegation zone.

And according to Ablordey, their priority should be the league, and they must focus on remaining in the league.



"I'm not thinking about the FA Cup. I'm thinking about the league because we have to stay in the league. FA Cup, when you are out, you can still play, so we are just concentrating on the league to make sure we stay in the league," he told StarTimes after the game.



"So, this is our focus now. FA Cup, we are going to the semi-finals, but it's secondary. We are thinking of the league now," he added.



King Faisal will return to league action on April 16, 2023, with a match against Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.