Sports News

Our son is ready to represent Ghana - Salisu’s family clears air

Real Villadolid player,Mohammed Salisu

Family of Southampton-bound defender Mohammed Salisu have cleared the air on the youngster’s reported unwillingness to honour invitations to feature for Ghana’s senior team- the Black Stars.

According to the family, the Real Valladolid player will be available when he is needed for the national team.



Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor revealed in an interview with Angel FM, that attempts to reach Salisu to represent the national team has been futile.



But in a press release, the player’s family explained his absence insisting that he is a Ghanaian and ready to play for the West African country at any level.



PRESS STATEMENT ON SALISU MOHAMMED’S ABSENCE ON NATIONAL DUTIES



The family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed wish to correct and clarify news gaining momentum in some media circles which seems to suggest that our son has rejected the opportunity to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

We further wish to state unequivocally that our son is a proud Ghanaian and very ready to represent Ghana at every level and time. He is so much enthused to be associated with the Black Stars since it has been his dream to play for Ghana at the highest level.



However, we have received media reports on the contrary and it is really disturbing that journalists failed to ascertain the truth of his absence from national duties.



Salisu was indeed invited to play for the South Africa and São Tomé games for the African Cup qualification but he was slightly injured then. He did not want to represent his beloved country with a hidden injury.



Again, Salisu availed himself for call ups into the junior national teams but he got those invitations at an unfavorable time of his career in Spain.



It is our wish that in subsequent matches of the Black Stars, our son will be available and represent the country.

We hope this statement will put to rest the numerous media conjectures and unproductive rumors which is geared at creating dissatisfaction by Ghanaians against our son. Salisu Mohammed is committed to the course of helping Ghana win an African Cup and qualification to the World Cup once again.



Thank you.



Family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.