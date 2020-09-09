Sports News

Our sports promises far heavier than NPP – NDC spokesperson on sports

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Justice Kyere-Duah, a spokesperson for the NDC on sports has said that the party’s manifesto is an indication that they are more committed to sports than the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The NDC launched manifesto on Monday, September 7 which contain their plans for all sectors including sports.



The party has promised to elevate the Winneba Sports College into a university with campuses in certain parts of the country.



They also promised to create a fund for the development of sports and also revive inter-schools’ sports competition.



In terms of sports infrastructure, John Mahama says he will build recreational centres across all districts in the country and also complete the Edubiase Stadium which has been neglected by the government.



In an exclusive interview with www.ghanaweb.com Kyere-Duah said that the NDC manifesto is ‘far heavier’ than that of the NPP when it comes to sports. He insisted that the promises made by the party are commitments it has entered into with Ghanaians and will not renege on them.

On how the party intends to fund the projects, Kyere-Duah explained that the sports fund will be used to cater for the projects while private companies will also be encouraged to invest in sports.



He added that tax exemptions will be granted to companies that sponsor sporting activities or clubs.



“The money that we will get from the sports fund will be used for infrastructure works as well as stipends for sportsmen and women in the country. Our manifesto is not light. We are building recreational centres in every district. NPP are making promises because they won’t fulfil them but we are making commitments”.



“When you compare our commitments to that of the NPP, ours is far heavier because they’ve neglected existing facilities and doing new ones. Even with the new facilities, they have stalled. Instead of Akufo-Addo to be commissioning projects, he is now doing sod-cutting. When it comes to sports, our track record is far better than the NPP”, he said.



On the timeline for their promises, Kyere-Duah said that should the NDC regain power, it will fulfil every promise made before the next elections.

