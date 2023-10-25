Our stadium is also for Asante Kotoko; I'll fix broken seats myself - Dr. Kwame Kyei

File photo

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chair, Dr Kwame Kyei, has revealed that he will fix the broken seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex himself.

The business mogul revealed he is part of Asante Kotoko and will not report the incident to anyone for actions to be taken.



He is making this statement in the wake of irate Asante Kotoko fans vandalizing seats at his facility, the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, during the Porcupine Warriors' Ghana Premier League week six game against Nations FC on Sunday.



This incident occurred after a penalty was awarded to Nations FC. Asante Kotoko fans, who deemed the penalty dubious, caused chaos and broke seats, halting the game for minutes before Prosper Ogum's interview for the penalty to be taken.



The game eventually concluded with a 2-2 scoreline.

Addressing the incident afterward, Kyei, the owner of Nations FC, clarified that the disturbance was caused by a few individuals, not all Asante Kotoko fans.



"I am pleading with everyone, this issue I am addressing, I want it to reach everywhere," he told Light FM.



"The destruction that has happened at the stadium; the stadium is also for Asante Kotoko; we will fix it. I am also part of Kotoko; I will fix it.



"It is not now that we are going to do a report and send it somewhere and tell them that this number of seats have been destroyed so they should fix them. No, I will do it myself."