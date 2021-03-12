Our striker not for sale - Bofoakwa Board chairman

The Board chairman for Bofoakwa Tano, Yaw Boateng, says the team is not ready to trade their striker Welbeck Takyi with any team in the ongoing transfer window.

The youngster is in top form for the Bono club and has scored nine goals in 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign.



The youngster is on the radar of most Premier League clubs due to his form and Yaw Boateng Gyan has stated that the player is not for sale especially to Asante Kotoko who has made an approach for the player.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, he said: “We are not going to sale our striker to Asante Kotoko. Kotoko has decided to sell Kwame Poku which they have raked a lot of money and they have approached us with something small for ours”.



“We have received letters from other teams but we want to stay focus and qualify for the Premier League.



The former Black Stars management member said the team will never trade with Asante Kotoko after they refused to loan Andrew Appau to the club.

“What is worrying that we sold our defender Andrew Appau to Kotoko and requested that they should loan him to us they said no even though the player was not getting playtime."



“They expect us to sell our player to them. We will never do any business with them."



He also proposed that this is the time they should allow a traditional team like Bofoakwa to also qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



“We must also encourage the traditional clubs to also qualify for the league. Look what Great Olympics is doing in the league this season”.