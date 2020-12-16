Our struggle is a test from God - Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams has said that his outfit's difficult start to the Ghana Premier League campaign is a test from God.

The Dormaa-based club have had a shaky start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign. They are yet to win a game after four matches into the season.



Speaking about the club's poor run of form, the defender considered their struggles as part of life and also a test from God but is hoping to turn things around as soon as possible.



"We've been struggling in our last four games but we consider it as part of life and also a test from God. We the players have already talked to ourselves that the Hearts of Oak game is a must-win for us because winning this game will take us to the 6th position on the league log," Adams told Otec FM.

"Hearts winning 3:0 against Dreams Fc doesn't mean they can beat Aduana Stars. We will do all we can to put smiles on the faces of our fans," he added.



Aduana Stars takes on Accra Hearts of Oak in Dormaa to clear an outstanding fixture that was supposed to be played in matchday one.