Our target is the league title - Berekum Chelsea president

President for Berekum Chelsea, Nana Kwame Nketiah says the target set for the team is to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

According to him his team will go out for the league title this season.



Speaking on team’s target for the upcoming season with Joe Debrah on Happy Sports he said, “We are going all out for the league season.



“The team will be ready against Legon Cities and we are on a course preparing for the game”

He also commended the Ghana Football Association on the increase of the prize money for the 2020/21 season league.



The GFA announced during the launch of the Ghana Premier League that the winner takes home GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals, runners up pockets GHC 150,000 and the third place team taking GHC 80,000.



Berekum Chelsea will begin their league campaign away to Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.