Our target is to be competitive and win every trophy next season - Hearts of Oak chief Vincent Sowah Odotei

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei has unequivocally said their aim is to be competitive and win every trophy next season.

The Phobian Club endured a torrid campaign last season and came close of relegation but fought to secure a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season at the Golden City which kept them in the topflight.



With the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League set to get underway in September, Mr Odotei says they are working to be competitive.



According to him, their ambition is to win every trophy next season.



"The target of Accra Hearts of Oak for the upcoming season is to be competitive and win everything in front of us," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Hearts of Oak opened pre-season on Tuesday under technical director, Rene Hiddink.



Despite announcing first batch of the technical team, the club is expected to confirm the second batch of the technical which will come with a substantive head coach.



Hearts of Oak will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.